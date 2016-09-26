advertisement
WeWork agrees to change its handbook as part of labor board settlement

By Sarah Kessler1 minute Read

Last month, the National Labor Relations Board found that portions WeWork’s handbook were unlawful, because employees could interpret them as prohibiting them from joining a union. One section, for instance, instructs employees to consider whether their “outside interests” will “create a conflict of interest that may interfere with the objective exercise of judgment in the best interest of WeWork.”

On Friday, WeWork and the labor board reached a settlement. WeWork will remove the offending portions of its handbook as well as post a notice to clarify that its employees have the right to join a union. It will email the same notice to all employees.

