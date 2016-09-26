advertisement
Morning intel: Live-streaming the debate, Didi gets into bikes, Roku launches 5 new models

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

• Tonight’s Clinton/Trump face-off has already been dubbed the “debate of the century.” Here’s how to live-stream it and stay tuned for our live coverage tonight on FastCoNews

• Chinese taxi-hailing giant Didi just invested in a new startup called Ofo, which lets people borrow bikes.

• The New York Times is among a group of investors putting $500,000 into TheSkimm, the fast-growing newsletter aimed at young women, reports Recode.

Roku had its biggest product launch ever this morning, unveiling five new models include TVs ranging from tube sets to high dynamic range, 4K/UHD screens, reports Fast Company’s Sean Captain. 

