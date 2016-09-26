Morning intel: Live-streaming the debate, Didi gets into bikes, Roku launches 5 new models

• Tonight’s Clinton/Trump face-off has already been dubbed the “debate of the century.” Here’s how to live-stream it and stay tuned for our live coverage tonight on FastCoNews .

• Chinese taxi-hailing giant Didi just invested in a new startup called Ofo, which lets people borrow bikes.

• The New York Times is among a group of investors putting $500,000 into TheSkimm, the fast-growing newsletter aimed at young women, reports Recode.

• Roku had its biggest product launch ever this morning, unveiling five new models include TVs ranging from tube sets to high dynamic range, 4K/UHD screens, reports Fast Company’s Sean Captain.