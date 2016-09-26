Dov Charney: I’m not buying American Apparel back

In an interview with Business of Fashion , Dov Charney tells the publication that he’s moving on from American Apparel and has no intention to buy back the company he founded in 1989.

After he was ousted in 2014 in the midst of scandal, he was replaced by CEO Paula Schneider. But last week, Schneider handed in a letter of resignation, hinting that American Apparel might soon be sold and that a new owner might interfere with her plans to get the company back in fighting shape.

The Business of Fashion story suggests that Charney will not be the buyer.

