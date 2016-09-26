African elephants will likely be extinct when our kids are adults

Did you know that thee United States is the world’s second-largest ivory market, after Asia? The thriving trade in elephant tusks has resulted in a spike in poaching in Africa. There are only 400,000 on the continent, but 30,000 to 40,000 are killed every year, the latest African Elephant Status Report says. This is the steepest decline in 25 years.
According to ThinkProgress, climate change is accelerating the extinction of the African elephant population. Temperature change and changes in water supply and vegetation all impact elephants.
[Image via Wikimedia Commons]