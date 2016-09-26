Up, up, and away! Uber researches vertical-takeoff planes for short-haul city rides

Speaking at the Nantucket Conference over the weekend, Uber products head Jeff Holden told the audience that Uber is seriously looking into creating flying vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) vehicles to usher people around cities in as few as 10 years, reports Recode. Holden says VTOL aircraft would allow people to travel short distances around a city “in a three-dimensional way” and that taking to the skies was “an obvious thing to look at.” He imagines landing pads on top of buildings, which would reduce commuting times and congestion dramatically. Holden envisages a flying VTOL Uber as just another way the company could work toward its goal of eliminating personal car ownership. “[VTOL technology] could change cities and how we work and live,” he said.