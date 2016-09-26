advertisement
Here’s how to live-stream tonight’s presidential debate

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Who knows what could come out of their mouths? The good news is you have plenty of options for viewing all the one-liners, quips, and slips as they happen, reports Recode. Here are all the ways you can watch the first presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, which begins at 9 p.m. ET tonight.

Mobile apps

• The CBS News app will have full coverage across platforms including iOS, Android, games consoles, and more.

NBC will have coverage of the event through its multi-platform NBC News apps.

• Not to be left out, ABC will live-stream the event through its ABC News apps.

• Reuters will be live-streaming the debate through its mobile app.

Social media

Facebook will be offering free streams via Facebook Live from various news organizations including ABC News, BuzzFeed, CNBC, C-SPAN, Fox News, the New York Times, PBS, Telemundo, and Univision.

Twitter will be offering free streams of Bloomberg‘s coverage of the debates on its website here. You won’t need a Twitter login to view the stream.

Websites

• Besides live streams on the major network news sites, a host of news organizations will be live-streaming the debate on their YouTube channels, including Bloomberg, Fox News, NBC News, PBS, Telemundo, and the Washington Post.

[Photos: Flickr users Max GoldbergABC/Ida Mae Astute]

