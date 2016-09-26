Here’s how to live-stream tonight’s presidential debate

Who knows what could come out of their mouths? The good news is you have plenty of options for viewing all the one-liners, quips, and slips as they happen, reports Recode. Here are all the ways you can watch the first presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, which begins at 9 p.m. ET tonight.
Mobile apps
• The CBS News app will have full coverage across platforms including iOS, Android, games consoles, and more.
• NBC will have coverage of the event through its multi-platform NBC News apps.
• Not to be left out, ABC will live-stream the event through its ABC News apps.
• Reuters will be live-streaming the debate through its mobile app.
Social media
• Facebook will be offering free streams via Facebook Live from various news organizations including ABC News, BuzzFeed, CNBC, C-SPAN, Fox News, the New York Times, PBS, Telemundo, and Univision.
• Twitter will be offering free streams of Bloomberg‘s coverage of the debates on its website here. You won’t need a Twitter login to view the stream.
Websites
• Besides live streams on the major network news sites, a host of news organizations will be live-streaming the debate on their YouTube channels, including Bloomberg, Fox News, NBC News, PBS, Telemundo, and the Washington Post.
[Photos: Flickr users Max Goldberg, ABC/Ida Mae Astute]