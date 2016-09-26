Here’s how to live-stream tonight’s presidential debate

Who knows what could come out of their mouths? The good news is you have plenty of options for viewing all the one-liners, quips, and slips as they happen, reports Recode . Here are all the ways you can watch the first presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump , which begins at 9 p.m. ET tonight.

Mobile apps

• The CBS News app will have full coverage across platforms including iOS, Android, games consoles, and more.

• NBC will have coverage of the event through its multi-platform NBC News apps.

• Not to be left out, ABC will live-stream the event through its ABC News apps.

• Reuters will be live-streaming the debate through its mobile app.

Social media