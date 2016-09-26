advertisement
Check out the BBC’s new “holographic” TV

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The British broadcaster made the TV using a standard 46″ flat screen television with an acrylic pyramid built above it, reports the BBC. The finished product projected “holograms” onto the acrylic pyramid, giving an appearance something similar to R2D2’s Princess Leia hologram in Star Wars. The BBC has no plans to commercialize the product right now. Instead it was just an experiment to see what television technology might be like in the future.

