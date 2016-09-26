SpaceX test-fires Raptor engine that could take humans to Mars

The company’s founder Elon Musk tweeted a series of pictures of the Raptor “interplanetary transport engine” in action early this morning. Though Musk has been secretive about the engine in the past, he also revealed that the engines will use liquid methane instead of kerosene and will have a thrust of 500,000 pounds for lift-off. Musk has previously stated that he wants to send humans to Mars by 2024.