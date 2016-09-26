California passes law requiring movie database sites to remove an actor’s age if requested

California Governor Jerry Brown has signed law AB 1687, which requires subscription-based movie database sites, like IMDb, to remove an actor’s age if removal is requested by the actor, Variety reports. Opponents of the bill said the removal of factual ages violates free speech, but many in Hollywood and the film industry say the bill is an important step to fight age discrimination. “Age discrimination is a major problem in our industry, and it must be addressed,” SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said earlier this month. “SAG-AFTRA has been working hard for years to stop the career damage caused by the publication of performers’ dates of birth on online subscription websites used for casting like IMDb.”