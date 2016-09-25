Marc Andreessen deletes all his posts on Twitter, sparking plenty of rumors

Yet another powerful Silicon Valley investor is abandoning Twitter . Marc Andreessen , famous for some epic tweetstorms, abruptly quit the platform on Saturday night. Andreessen, who’s not known for his reticence, didn’t provide a reason for his departure—unlike Y Combinator ‘s Sam Altman , who quit Twitter in June, claiming that it “rewards negativity and snark.”

Some of Andreessen’s tweets have stirred up controversy, including last February’s criticism of officials in India for blocking Facebook’s Free Basics service, in which he seemed to imply that the country would be economically stronger if the British still ran their former colony: “Anti-colonialism has been economically catastrophic for the Indian people for decades. Why stop now?”

Taking a Twitter break! — Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) September 25, 2016

1/ I’m quitting Twitter for awhile. There are wonderful things about it (esp. giving people a voice), but I’m tired of the bad things. — Sam Altman (@sama) June 15, 2016

Needless to say, the Twitterverse responded with shock, glee, and disappointment, including some suggestions that his departure might be tied to Twitter’s much-rumored imminent sale: