Snapchat changes name to Snap, unveils first hardware: Spectacles video-sharing sunglasses

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel just dropped two bombshells—changing the company’s name to Snap, Inc., and unveiling the company’s first bit of hardware: Spectacles, video-sharing sunglasses, available this fall for $129.99 in black, tea, or coral. How do they work? When you press a button close to the hinge, the glasses record up to 10 seconds of video. The camera uses a 115-degree-angle lens, which is wider than most smartphone lenses and is closer to our eyes’ natural field of view, explains the Wall Street Journal.
And why launch such a product [insert obligatory Google Glasses joke here]? Spiegel has a quick answer: “Because it’s fun.”
Spiegel waxes rhapsodic when telling the WSJ about testing a prototype of Spectacles while hiking with his supermodel fiancée, Miranda Kerr:
It was our first vacation, and we went to Big Sur for a day or two. We were walking through the woods, stepping over logs, looking up at the beautiful trees. And when I got the footage back and watched it, I could see my own memory, through my own eyes—it was unbelievable. It’s one thing to see images of an experience you had, but it’s another thing to have an experience of the experience. It was the closest I’d ever come to feeling like I was there again.