Snapchat changes name to Snap, unveils first hardware: Spectacles video-sharing sunglasses

And why launch such a product [insert obligatory Google Glasses joke here]? Spiegel has a quick answer: “Because it’s fun.”

Spiegel waxes rhapsodic when telling the WSJ about testing a prototype of Spectacles while hiking with his supermodel fiancée, Miranda Kerr:

It was our first vacation, and we went to Big Sur for a day or two. We were walking through the woods, stepping over logs, looking up at the beautiful trees. And when I got the footage back and watched it, I could see my own memory, through my own eyes—it was unbelievable. It’s one thing to see images of an experience you had, but it’s another thing to have an experience of the experience. It was the closest I’d ever come to feeling like I was there again.