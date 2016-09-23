Palmer Luckey “sorry” for harming Oculus’s reputation, says he’s just funder of anti-Hillary meme org

He added that his perception of media stories about the situation “do not accurately represent my views.”

If that’s true, it must be noted that that’s in part due to his and Facebook‘s silence on the matter, other than telling some news organizations that Luckey was still an Oculus employee, for a full day after the Daily Beast first broke the story. To be sure, Luckey himself did maintain in that Daily Beast article that he was only the “money man” for the organization, known as Nimble America.

But Luckey said in his Facebook post this evening that while he “thought the organization had fresh ideas on how to communicate with young voters through the use of several billboards,” he wasn’t the group’s founder. In fact, though the group, Nimble America, appears to be pro-Trump, Luckey said he plans on voting for Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson.

“I am committed to the principles of fair play and equal treatment. I did not write the ‘NimbleRichMan‘ posts, nor did I delete the account. Reports that I am a founder or employee of Nimble America are false. I don’t have any plans to donate beyond what I have already given to Nimble America.

“Still, my actions were my own and do not represent Oculus. I’m sorry for the impact my actions are having on the community.”