advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

And now straight from Media Twitter, here are the best Chris Ziegler-Apple tweets

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Not that any context is needed, but in case you haven’t heard, an editor at the Verge allegedly took a job at Apple without bothering to tell the Verge. Clearly we don’t know the whole story here, but Twitter can always be counted on for weighing in, especially when the story involves media. Or tech. Or in this case both:

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life