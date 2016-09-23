One of the Verge’s top editors secretly worked at Apple for two months

Here’s a doozy of a story: Chris Ziegler, a founding member and editor of the Verge , began working at Apple in July. One problem, however: He still worked at the tech-news website and didn’t tell his colleagues.

According to a blog post written by the site’s editor-in-chief, Nilay Patel, Ziegler accepted the role at Apple in July and continued working at the Verge. In August, Ziegler stopped being in contact with people at the site, which is what led them to discover his dual employment. His position at the Verge was terminated this month.

Patel writes that the site performed an independent review to snuff out any conflicts of interest. So far they’ve found nothing questionable editorially.

You can read Patel’s blog post here, delivered on a Friday afternoon, of course, for minimum exposure.