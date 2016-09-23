VR developers threaten Oculus boycott unless Palmer Luckey resigns

A day after revelations that founder Palmer Luckey has allegedly been funding a pro-Trump/anti-Hillary “shitposting” meme factory, a number of of virtual reality developers are expressing anger at, or saying they will boycott, the Facebook-owned Oculus unless Luckey resigns.

“Insomniac Games condemns all forms of hate speech,” Motherboard quoted the console games maker as saying. “While everyone has a right to express his or her political opinion, the behavior and sentiments reported do not reflect the values of our company. We are also confident that this behavior and sentiment does not reflect the values of the many Oculus employees we work with on a daily basis.”

Others, too, have stood up to denounce Luckey’s actions. Among them: NewtonVR, Polytron, Tower Underworld Online, and others, Motherboard noted. No doubt many developers will continue to support Oculus, however. Still, while Luckey is of course within his rights to support any cause he desires, it’s worth questioning how much damage his positions will do to the company’s fortunes given the furor they’ve caused in the last 24 hours.

Oculus representatives did not immediately respond to a Fast Company request for comment.

I’m dropping Oculus support from Tower Underworld Online V due to Palmer Luckey’s politics. If you’re not familiar with TUOV, ask me. — ✨Merisa✨ (@cambrian_era) September 23, 2016