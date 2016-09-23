Report: Trump aide met with Russian official who collects intel on U.S. election

One of Donald Trump’s foreign policy advisers, Carter Page, has been communicating with senior Russian officials “including talks about the possible lifting of economic sanctions if the Republican nominee becomes president,” sources tell Yahoo News’s Michael Isikoff. Page, a former investment banker who currently leads Global Energy Capital, a consulting firm that focuses on oil and gas deals in Russia, reportedly met with Putin associates during several trips to Moscow. Among them was Igor Diveykin, Russia’s deputy chief for internal policy who is responsible “for intelligence collected by Russian agencies about the U.S. election,” a source tells Isikoff.