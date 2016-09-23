Wife of Keith Scott recorded video of deadly encounter with Charlotte police

“He doesn’t have a gun,” Rakeyia Scott says to Charlotte police in video footage she filmed before and after officers shot and killed her husband , who had been sitting in a parked car outside of their apartment complex. “He has a T.B.I.”

The video, which Scott’s family provided to The New York Times, shows Rakeyia Scott trying to defuse the tense scene, explaining to police that Scott had suffered a traumatic brain injury. “He is not going to do anything to you guys,” she yells. “He just took his medicine.” The footage does not show the actual shooting, doing little to quell the mounting pressure for Charlotte police to release their own footage of the incident.

“He better fucking live,” Rakeyia Scott says after the gunfire.

The video is eerily similar to footage of the July police shooting of Philando Castile’s death, which was streamed to Facebook Live by his girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds. “Please don’t tell me he’s dead,” Reynolds said, as an officer stood outside Castile’s car window, gun still pointed.