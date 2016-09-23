Samsung: About half of Galaxy Note 7 phones in the U.S. have been replaced

The Korean company sent a note to media today saying roughly half of the Galaxy Note 7 phones sold in the U.S. have now been exchanged through “Samsung’s voluntary recall.” Samsung began asking customers to return their Note 7s after 35 of them reportedly blew up due to a faulty battery.

The company adds that 90% of Note 7 owners have been opted to get another Note 7 phone, rather than some other Samsung device.

Samsung is said to have rushed its premium Note 7 to market because it felt the phone held an advantage over the iPhone 7. Samsung has not commented on that allegation. Samsung’s “exchange program” began in early September. The new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus were announced September 7.