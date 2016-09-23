This exists: Eyeglasses that double as a step-tracker

I’m down in Los Angeles for the USC Body Computing conference , which showcases some of the latest advancements in digital health.

One particularly intriguing product incorporates a step-tracking sensor into a pair of glasses. The device, known as Level, also includes a cool feature called “Find Your Glasses,” which I’m told is extremely popular. The idea behind the connected glasses is that it’s easy enough to forget to wear a smartwatch, but those who need glasses won’t leave the house without them. The downside is that it’s not ideal for those who don’t wear glasses, or wear glasses and contact lenses intermittently (myself included). The glasses are the brainchild of the innovation lab of VSP, a vision care health insurance company.

The company recently kicked off an academic study at USC to test whether this technology is helping users meet their activity goals. I’ll keep you posted on how the study unfolds.