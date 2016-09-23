UPS delivery drones are flying your way

Don’t expect to get toilet paper or printer cartridges delivered from above anytime soon, but if it’s medicine you need, and you live in a remote place, a drone might just be dropping in before you know it.

Today, UPS said it has begun testing drone delivery of “urgent” items like meds. Working with drone maker CyPhyWorks, it did a mock delivery of medicine from Beverley, Massachusetts, to an island three miles off the Atlantic coast.

It’s not clear when UPS, Amazon, or anyone else, will be able to implement drone deliveries in their daily operations, but the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has recently issued rules governing the business use of drones, and UPS is hopeful that they will soon lead to such deliveries being green-lighted.