Apple reportedly pushing ahead with Echo-like home assistant device

Bloomberg reports that Apple, like Google and others, is developing its own version of Amazon’s surprise hit, the Echo home personal assistant. The report, citing unnamed sources, says the new Apple product has now graduated from the research and development lab and has entered prototype testing. The device would act as a freestanding vehicle for the Siri personal assistant and would do many of the things the Apple Home app now does, including controlling lights and appliances, security, and perhaps heating and cooling.