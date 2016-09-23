Stanford Medicine uses Apple’s ResearchKit to study peripheral artery disease

Stanford’s researchers are eager to learn more about the lifestyle choices and symptoms associated with peripheral artery disease, which affects some 10 million Americans each year. The disease limits blood flow to the lower body, leading to muscle aches and cramps.

A new app called VascTrac asks its users—all iPhone users—to answer questionnaires, and it pulls step count information from the phone (with consent). It then shares information back with the study participant, including the distance they can walk each day before symptoms set in. The researchers are hoping to derive new insights about the disease, such as how the symptoms change over time.