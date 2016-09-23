WhatsApp ordered to delete data on Indian users

The Delhi High Court ruled Friday that WhatsApp has to delete all data collected from anyone who stops using the app before September 25, which is when WhatsApp will start sharing data with parent company Facebook. The decision is at least a small win for the two Indian students who brought the suit, an attempt to fully block the changes to WhatsApp’s privacy policy.
WhatsApp has more than 70 million users in India, which is Facebook’s biggest market after the U.S. (Facebook boasts almost 150 million Indian users.) You could say Facebook has a lot to lose if it racks up too many disgruntled users in India.