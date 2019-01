Uber’s head of communications, Nairi Hourdajian, has stepped down after more than three years, Recode reports . She will soon begin a new role at Canaan Ventures as VP of communications.

Uber provided Recode with this statement: “Nairi is a talented executive who helped build Uber’s policy and communications team from the ground up. We are grateful for her hard work and commitment to Uber and we wish her the best in her new role. Canaan is lucky to have her.”