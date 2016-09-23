Now the hangover begins: London’s financial sector is feeling the impact of the Brexit vote

There are fewer financial sector job postings across titles in London following the U.K.’s decision to leave the European Union, according to new data from the Institute for Public Policy Research . Ads for new jobs in finance dipped 13.6% from May/June to July/August. The research institute notes this drop in vacancies is a departure from historical trends.

Meanwhile applications for financial industry roles in nearby Dublin are up 800%, according to Business Insider, suggesting that workers are not confident London can maintain its hold on Europe’s financial industry in the wake of Brexit. Prime Minister Theresa May has yet to lay out a timeline for when the U.K. will leave the EU.