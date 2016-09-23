More drama at American Apparel: CEO Paula Schneider to make an exit

Paula Schneider joined American Apparel in 2014 to bring stability to the company that had been plagued by plummeting sales and a slew of scandals brought on in part by ousted founder Dov Charney. Our Anjali Mullany delved into Schneider’s efforts to turn the company around in last month’s magazine.

Yesterday, WWD reported that Schneider has handed a resignation letter to the board and plans to leave by October 3. The reason for her departure is still unclear, but there have been rumors that American Apparel is in talks to be sold and a change in ownership might affect her ability to execute her turnaround strategy for the company.

A company spokesperson declined to comment for this story.

[Image via Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images]