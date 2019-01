The app, Flywheel, has been approved by New York City regulators for use in yellow taxis.

Like competitors Arro and Verizon’s Way2Ride, Flywheel allows taxis to operate like Uber. Customers can hail cars and pay for their rides using their phones. For the driver, Flywheel’s software replaces the meter and credit card screen.

According to the company, 1,800 taxis in San Francisco already use its technology. In New York, The Verge points out, the startup has a powerful but controversial partner.