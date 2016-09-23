One of every four women in tech reports being sexually harassed

Comparably’s survey of more than 5,000 U.S. workers in the tech sector asked if they’d ever been sexually harassed on the job. The platform that provides anonymous data on compensation and insights into work culture then broke out the results based on self-reported data by gender, ethnicity, age, location, department, education, and experience. See the full results here .

The most likely targets of sexual harassment were women at the executive level (33%), followed by those in IT (32%) and marketing (28%). One in four women over age 66 also reported being harassed over the course of their careers.

Although San Francisco is a locus for the tech industry, only 7% of workers reported harassment, a fraction compared to another recent study titled “Elephant in the Valley” that found 60% of women reporting that they’d been harassed on the job.