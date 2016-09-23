advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Did Apple violate antitrust rules in Japan? 

By Ainsley Harris1 minute Read

Regulators from Japan’s Fair Trade Commission (FTC) are targeting the Cupertino, Calif.-based company’s dealings with Japanese distributors, after learning that Apple barred Softbank Group and others from selling surplus inventory of older iPhones to third-party retailers. According to Reuters, Apple used its distributor contracts as a means to control iPhone demand in one of its largest markets.

The pending case is not Apple’s first run-in with antitrust regulators. Earlier this summer the company paid out $400 million to e-book customers after losing its appeal to a 2013 court ruling that found it guilty of price fixing. 

The FTC has not yet indicated what, if any, penalties or fines it plans to pursue. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life