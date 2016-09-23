advertisement
Morning intel: Airbnb is now worth $30 billion, Elon Musk teases solar roof

By Pavithra Mohan

• Airbnb just raised $850 million in funding, a round led by Google Capital and Technology Crossover Ventures that values the company at $30 billion

• Elon Musk plans to introduce a solar roof with an integrated Powerwall 2.0 battery and Tesla charger—a joint effort between Tesla and SolarCity—on October 28. 

A new Twitter feature will let users better curate their timeline, by offering an “I don’t like this tweet” button for when users encounter content that isn’t relevant to their interests. 

• Facebook has reportedly been overestimating its video views, inflating the average time users spent watching videos by about 60-80%

