Amazon’s shares closed above $804 per share yesterday–an all time high for the e-retailer, reports CNBC. What’s incredible is when Amazon IPO’d on May 15, 1997, its shares cost just $1.50 each. That means that for every $1 you invested in the company on May 15, 1997, you would have around $541 now. Not a bad return in less than 20 years.