Roku’s new media players get leaked in photos

The digital media player market is getting ever more crowded, which is why its no surprise that market leader Roku is working on new devices. What is always surprising though is when those devices get leaked ahead of their official unveiling. Zatz Not Funny has posted pictures it received of Roku’s next generation models including the new Roku Express, Roku Premiere, and Roku Ultra. Though specs weren’t leaked alongside the images, it’s likely the Express is the entry-level 1080p streamer, while the Premiere could feature 4K support, and the Ultra could feature both 4K and HDR support.