iOS 10 backups can be cracked 2,500 times faster, say researchers

A Moscow-based digital forensics firm called Elcomsoft had found that an alternative password verification mechanism added to iOS 10 backups makes those backups able to be hacked much easier than backups of iOS 9 and earlier devices, the company wrote in a blog post. The iOS 10 backups are so much faster to crack because they skip certain security checks that backups made in iOS 9 performed. This means hackers using “brute force attacks,” where they use software to randomly enter possible passwords until the correct one is found, have a much easier time getting into iOS 10 backups then any iOS before it.