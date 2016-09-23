advertisement
Facebook has been overestimating the average time users spent watching videos for two years

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The social media network revealed in a post on its advertiser help center that for two years its metric for the average time a user spent watching videos on the service was artificially inflated, reports the Wall Street Journal. The inflated figures arose from the fact that Facebook didn’t count video views of less than three seconds. Publicis Media, an ad buying agency who purchased $77 billion in ads on behalf of marketers around the world in 2015, said Facebook told them that it likely overestimated average time spent watching videos by between 60% and 80%.

advertisement

The revelation will come as a huge embarrassment for Facebook as it’s been heavily touting that video is the future of the platform for years now. If reaction on Twitter is anything to go by, Facebook’s revelation is being treated both with disbelief and disdain.

[Image: Facebook]

