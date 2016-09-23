This new Twitter feature hones your feed’s algorithm to show you more tweets you’ll like

Twitter has quietly introduced a new feature called “I don’t like this Tweet” that is an attempt to further alter your Twitter feed to show you tweets that are more relevant to your tastes, reports Buzzfeed. The feature is slowly beginning to roll out on iOS devices to some users. Tapping the down arrow on a tweet brings up the options menu with the new “I don’t like this Tweet” button. Tap it and you’ll get a “Twitter will use this to make your timeline better” confirmation message—thus excluding future similar tweets from your feed. A Twitter spokesperson told Buzzfeed the new feature “helps Twitter better understand the types of tweets that you’d like to see less of in your Home timeline. We may use this information to optimize and tailor your experience in the future.”