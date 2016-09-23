Oculus founder said to fund pro-Trump, anti-Clinton meme machine

In Silicon Valley, most of the big money people are backing Hillary Clinton. Billionaire VC Peter Thiel , who backs Trump, has been one of the main exceptions. Now, it seems, add Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey.

Whether trying to be stealthy, or perhaps wanting to be discovered, Luckey, according to the Daily Beast, has been putting his Facebook wealth—Zuck’s company bought Oculus for $2 billion in 2014—behind an organization that promotes pro-Trump/anti-Hillary “shitposting” memes.

“The 24-year-old told the Daily Beast that he had used the pseudonym ‘NimbleRichMan’ on Reddit with a password given to him by the organization’s founders,” the publication wrote. “Luckey insists he’s just the group’s money man—a wealthy booster who thought the meddlesome idea was funny. But he is also listed as the vice-president of the group on its website.”

Oculus did not respond to an after-hours Fast Company request for comment.