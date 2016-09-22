Airbnb has raised an $850 million round of funding at a $30 billion valuation

The company will likely delay going public until after 2017, an unnamed source told the Wall Street Journal.
Airbnb faces regulatory challenges from local governments and an uproar over discrimination on its platform. It is suing the city of San Francisco over a decision to fine the company $1,000 per day for each of its unregistered hosts and has asked New York’s governor not to sign into law a bill that would make advertising an entire home listing on Airbnb illegal. Last week, it released a report about steps it had taken to prevent racism in its marketplace. Airbnb’s previous funding round, which closed last year, valued the company at $25.5 billion.
Google Capital, Alphabet’s investment arm, and Technology Crossover Ventures co-led the $850 million round.