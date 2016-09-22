Airbnb has raised an $850 million round of funding at a $30 billion valuation

Airbnb faces regulatory challenges from local governments and an uproar over discrimination on its platform. It is suing the city of San Francisco over a decision to fine the company $1,000 per day for each of its unregistered hosts and has asked New York’s governor not to sign into law a bill that would make advertising an entire home listing on Airbnb illegal. Last week, it released a report about steps it had taken to prevent racism in its marketplace. Airbnb’s previous funding round, which closed last year, valued the company at $25.5 billion.

Google Capital, Alphabet’s investment arm, and Technology Crossover Ventures co-led the $850 million round.