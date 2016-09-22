Michelle Obama’s passport details among items leaked in White House email hack

The last thing Democrats want to hear more of in this election season is “email” and “hack,” but those words are in the news again, albeit not related to Hillary Clinton’s account.

According to NBC News, a White House contractor’s Gmail was the target this time around, and things like First Lady Michelle Obama’s passport, as well as several pieces of Secret Service information, appear to have been leaked.

However, while a photo of Obama’s passport is making the rounds in the wake of the leak, questions are being raised as to its authenticity.

Other items that were included in the leak are detailed travel plans for Vice President Joe Biden, as well as personal details of a number of White House staffers, and travel plans for Bill and Hillary Clinton.