Terence Crutcher’s killer, officer Betty Shelby, charged with first-degree manslaughter 

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiller announced this afternoon that he is charging Betty Shelby, the police officer who shot and killed Terence Crutcher, with first-degree manslaughter.

Crutcher was killed shortly after his SUV stalled on his way from a college class on Sept. 16. The Tulsa, Oklahoma, police department released a considerable amount of video after the incident, which showed Crutcher, who was unarmed, walking with his hands up and back toward Shelby and several other officers before he was tasered and shot. Shelby is white, while Crutcher was black.

Kunzweiller said at a news conference that a warrant had been issued for Shelby’s arrest, and that she was communicating through her lawyer with authorities about turning herself in.

In Oklahoma, a first-degree manslaughter conviction carries a maximum sentence of life in prison; the minimum is four years.