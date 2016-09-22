advertisement
Tesla’s latest customer is Tyler, the Creator

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

How cool is Elon Musk? According to rapper Tyler, the Creator, the answer is, “SO COOL.”

This alleged coolness, in fact, led the artist to tweet to Musk that he ordered himself a Tesla. The exchange began when Musk wrote that the company paid back its government-funded loans. 

Here are the tweets:

This isn’t the first time Musk and Tyler exchanged tweets. In fact, the rapper has a long history of extolling the virtues of the tech founder. So cool, right?

