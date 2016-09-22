Tesla’s latest customer is Tyler, the Creator

How cool is Elon Musk? According to rapper Tyler, the Creator, the answer is, “SO COOL.”

This alleged coolness, in fact, led the artist to tweet to Musk that he ordered himself a Tesla. The exchange began when Musk wrote that the company paid back its government-funded loans.

Here are the tweets:

Tesla is sometimes criticized for government support, but all US car companies (plus some non) got loans and only Tesla has paid its back https://t.co/yRW2hGUcxW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 22, 2016

@tylerthecreator thanks for ordering a car! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 22, 2016

This isn’t the first time Musk and Tyler exchanged tweets. In fact, the rapper has a long history of extolling the virtues of the tech founder. So cool, right?