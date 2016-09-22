advertisement
Google Allo product lead thanks those who didn’t pelt him with rocks and garbage

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

We were all excited about Google Allo when the new AI-enhanced messenger app was announced at Google I/O. But upon its release yesterday, some clear limitations in the product were quickly noted. The app doesn’t use end-to-end encryption as Google said it would. File sharing is limited. And the personal assistant part of the app isn’t that impressive in the range of things it can do. The product lead, Justin Uberti, points out it’s just version one and it’ll get better.

