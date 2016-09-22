Jopwell is offering free headshots to minorities around the country

Recruitment and hiring platform Jopwell is kicking off a “national headshot tour” tomorrow that will go to colleges in Los Angeles, Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and Atlanta, offering free professional headshots to underrepresented ethnic minority students.

Sixty percent of employers use social media platforms like LinkedIn to research job candidates, and good profile pictures can boost a person’s chances of getting interviewed by 40%.

Given these realities, Jopwell suggests that a professional headshot might be a good way for underrepresented college students to boost their job prospects.