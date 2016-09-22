Vionic snags former UGG head as new president

Vionic is a decade-old company that was launched by a podiatrist interested in creating shoes with orthotic support. New president Rishwain’s role is to help the brand reach a wider audience and become known for trendy but comfortable shoes. Vionic designers have recently created a fashionable line of ballet flats and booties. “The brand currently appeals to a demographic that is over 35, but we want to start getting younger people to wear these shoes,” Rishwain tells Fast Company.

Rishwain says the brand has grown tremendously over the last two years, with revenues nearly doubling. One of her goals is to develop a smart distribution strategy, ensuring that the shoes are sold at retailers with good reputations, such as Nordstrom and Zappos. This approach worked well with UGG and she believes it can be replicated at Vionic.