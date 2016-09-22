Yahoo says half-billion accounts compromised by hack

The company admitted that “a copy of certain user account information—including names, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, hashed passwords, and, in some cases, encrypted or unencrypted security questions and answers—was stolen from the company’s network in late 2014 by what it believes is a state-sponsored actor,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

Yahoo plans on alerting those affected by the hack, and is helping to secure their accounts, the Journal wrote.

Verizon, which won the bidding process to acquire Yahoo for $4.8 billion in July, learned of the hack within the last two days. “We understand that Yahoo is conducting an active investigation of this matter, but we otherwise have limited information and understanding of the impact,” the company said in a statement. “We will evaluate as the investigation continues through the lens of overall Verizon interests.”