23andMe is now offering a standalone genealogy test for $99

The earliest customers of 23andMe’s at-home DNA tests will remember a time when it cost just $99 to get a full set of health and ancestral reports. But that all changed after an regulatory crackdown in 2013 (the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was concerned that consumers would misinterpret the results and opt for unnecessary tests and procedures). The company reintroduced its test in October of 2015, which included fewer health reports and ancestry information for a higher price tag of $199.