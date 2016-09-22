Steve Jobs’s first Apple stock certificate from 1980 goes on sale

You can buy it for a mere $195,000 at Moments In Time, a site that lists sales of rare signed documents. Jobs is said to have kept the certificate on his wall at Apple from the time he got it to the time of his ouster in 1985. At that time, new CEO John Skulley ordered Jobs’s office be cleaned out and the contents thrown away, but a resourceful (and nameless) employee saved the certificate.

The sellers point out that Jobs memorabilia with his signature is hard to find. One batch of documents, including the dissolution letter to Apple cofounder Ronald Wayne, sold at Sotheby’s for $1.5 million in 2011.

Source: Silicon Beat