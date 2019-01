Google is going all-in on mobile virtual reality with its forthcoming Daydream platform . And now it’s ready for developers to start building for the system.

Today the company announced that its VR software developers tools have “graduated out of beta,” meaning third parties can “focus on building immersive, interactive mobile VR applications for Daydream-ready phones and headsets.”

Scuttlebutt has it that Google will launch Daydream at an event in San Francisco on October 4.