Apple buys small machine learning company Tuplejump, report says

Apple isn’t confirming it, but a TechCrunch report says Apple has acquired a small U.S./Indian machine learning company called Tuplejump. No deal terms were reported. The Tuplejump website has been taken down.

Tuplejump described itself in simple terms as a startup that uses machine learning to help big companies make sense of messy big data. If the acquisition did take place, it would be Apple’s third machine learning buy in the last year. It bought Perceptio in October 2015, then Turi in August.

With the little we know about Tuplejump, it’s difficult to say how Apple might apply the technology to current or existing products. But it’s safe to say that many future Apple products will apply machine learning.