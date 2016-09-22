advertisement
Macy’s partners with BeGlammed to strengthen its beauty chops

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

Macy’s and on-demand stylist brand BeGlammed are now partners. Customers can go to the Macy’s website to book appointments for a hairstylist or makeup artist to come to their homes. The collaboration allows Macy’s to strengthen its reputation as a brand customers can turn to for their beauty needs, adding to its thriving beauty counter business. Meanwhile, BeGlammed will be able to leverage Macy’s name recognition and wide audience. 

