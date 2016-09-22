This new service will let you drive all-electric Amber One cars with a $37-a-week subscription

If you’re in Europe, that is. To get to drive the new all-electric Amber One, which has a 250-mile range on a single charge and goes from 0 to 60 in an impressive 7 seconds, you subscribe to a service for €33 (about $37) a week. As TechCrunch notes, it’s very similar to Spiri’s new EV prototype which is also ideal for carpooling and sharing on Europe’s crowded highways and streets. But don’t hold your breath—these sweet rides won’t be available until 2018, starting in the company’s home town of Eindhoven in the Netherlands.